LHC Bahawalpur Bar reduces fees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association has reduced the fee for the lawyers who wanted to get their membership.

In a press release issued here, General Secretary, Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association, Tahir Mahmood Khan Jatoi, said that the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur had taken a remarkable step to reduce fees for the lawyers who wanted to get registered with the bar association.

"The Executive Committee of Lahore High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur has decided to reduce fees for the lawyers who wanted to get life membership in the bar association,” he said.

He narrated that the life membership fee for regular members of the bar association has been reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,000, adding that the new life membership fee for new members has been reduced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 3,000.