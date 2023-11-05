Open Menu

LHC Bahawalpur Bar Reduces Fees

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LHC Bahawalpur Bar reduces fees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association has reduced the fee for the lawyers who wanted to get their membership.

In a press release issued here, General Secretary, Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Bar Association, Tahir Mahmood Khan Jatoi, said that the High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur had taken a remarkable step to reduce fees for the lawyers who wanted to get registered with the bar association.

"The Executive Committee of Lahore High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur has decided to reduce fees for the lawyers who wanted to get life membership in the bar association,” he said.

He narrated that the life membership fee for regular members of the bar association has been reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,000, adding that the new life membership fee for new members has been reduced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 3,000.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Lawyers Bahawalpur Jatoi From Court

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

15 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

17 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

17 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

17 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan