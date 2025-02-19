Open Menu

LHC Bahawalpur Bench Introduces Video-link Hearings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

LHC Bahawalpur bench introduces video-link hearings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Under the directive of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Ms Aliya Neelum, the LHC Bahawalpur Bench has begun hearing cases via video link, marking a significant step toward integrating information technology into the judicial system.

The move aims to ensure timely delivery of justice while easing the burden on lawyers and litigants from remote areas, who previously had to travel long distances.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem conducted video-link hearings for pending cases from district Rahim Yar Khan, benefiting litigants and lawyers from Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts, who often face travel and weather-related challenges.

The initiative has been widely appreciated as a historic milestone in improving judicial accessibility.

Additionally, the LHC Bahawalpur Bench has launched an SMS alert system for obtaining certified copies of court orders. This service will keep lawyers and litigants informed about case updates and the availability of certified documents, further streamlining judicial processes.

Recent Stories

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabadd ..

Horse and Cattle Show 2025:  Second day of Kabaddi, Sher-e-Punjab Dangal Conclu ..

17 minutes ago
 PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch ..

PITB Launches Registration for New 'SheWins' Batch to Empower Women with Digital ..

1 hour ago
 PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch ..

PITB launches registration for new 'SheWins' batch to empower women with digital ..

1 hour ago
 LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

LHC nullifies removal of NADRA chairman

1 hour ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

2 hours ago
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

3 hours ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

3 hours ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

4 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

4 hours ago
 UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan