LHC Bahawalpur Bench Introduces Video-link Hearings
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Under the directive of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Ms Aliya Neelum, the LHC Bahawalpur Bench has begun hearing cases via video link, marking a significant step toward integrating information technology into the judicial system.
The move aims to ensure timely delivery of justice while easing the burden on lawyers and litigants from remote areas, who previously had to travel long distances.
Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem conducted video-link hearings for pending cases from district Rahim Yar Khan, benefiting litigants and lawyers from Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts, who often face travel and weather-related challenges.
The initiative has been widely appreciated as a historic milestone in improving judicial accessibility.
Additionally, the LHC Bahawalpur Bench has launched an SMS alert system for obtaining certified copies of court orders. This service will keep lawyers and litigants informed about case updates and the availability of certified documents, further streamlining judicial processes.
