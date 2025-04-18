LHC Bans Media Interviews Of Detainees In Punjab Police Stations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2025 | 07:33 PM
Justice Bajwa warns if any police officer is found facilitating such interviews in the future, the concerned SP will be held accountable
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday imposed a ban on media interviews of detainees in police stations.
Justice Ali Zia Bajwa presided over the hearing of a case related to the viral videos of suspects arrested from an alleged dance party in Kasur. The suspects were filmed and the footage was circulated on the social media. Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervaiz and DIG Security appeared in court following the judicial order.
The court remarked that, according to the law, under-custody suspects cannot be presented before the media. Justice Bajwa warned that if any police officer is found facilitating such interviews in the future, the concerned SP will be held accountable.
He further stated that shaving suspects' heads, exposing them or humiliating them in police custody would be documented in the service portfolio of the responsible officers.
"No one has the right to forcibly shave someone’s head—it’s a violation of the law," he said, adding that premature release of such videos harms both the prosecution and the defense.
The Prosecutor General Punjab informed the court that senior journalist and court reporter Muhammad Ashfaq had been appointed as an amicus curiae in the matter. When Justice Bajwa asked how such interviews are conducted, Ashfaq responded that police often arrange them and that most of these interviews are broadcast by YouTube channels, while mainstream media generally avoids them.
Advocate General Amjad Pervaiz argued that Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees the protection of citizens' dignity. Justice Bajwa responded that it is the state’s duty to uphold this protection.
The court was also told that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had already taken notice of the Kasur incident before the petition was filed, and a committee was formed to investigate the matter. The Additional IG of the Special Branch presented the investigation report, which found the SHO and two constables guilty of misconduct.
Justice Bajwa directed the Advocate General to supervise the police's social media policy and issue necessary guidelines.
The Additional IG was also instructed to issue media interaction guidelines to police personnel.
The judge expressed concern over inappropriate media content recorded in police stations. “Some women walk into police stations with cameras, and the kind of content produced is not even suitable to be viewed with one’s family,” he remarked. He added that such actions damage prosecution cases.
The Prosecutor General stated that the biggest damage caused by such interviews and videos is to the prosecution itself. He also noted that nowadays, officials create social media pages just to gain likes and profits.
Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Farhad Ali Shah said that the Advocate General’s Office, Prosecutor General’s Office, and police are ready to collaborate on necessary legislation.
When the court inquired whether the SHO was present in the police station at the time the Kasur incident videos were recorded, the Additional IG confirmed that he was. Justice Bajwa responded with dismay, saying, “What could be more disgraceful for the institution? It’s shocking that he’s still roaming free.”
Justice Bajwa strongly condemned the actions of the officers who recorded the video. Questioning the SHO directly, he asked, “Were you flashing lights in their faces?” The SHO claimed it was for "police record," to which the judge sternly replied, “Which law allows this kind of recording? How dare you?”
During the hearing, the SHO’s lawyer claimed the alleged dance party in Kasur was actually organized by the DPO’s personal staff officer (PSO), a claim that was corroborated by the Additional IG Special Branch. He informed the court that the PSO had sent a message about a birthday party being held at the location.
The Additional IG further informed the court that the PSO and two officers had been suspended. The court directed the DIG Operations to present the department’s social media policy in the next hearing. The proceedings were adjourned until April 25.
