LHC Bans Use Of Polythene Bags At Megastores In Province

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

LHC bans use of polythene bags at megastores in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday banned use of polythene bags at all departmental stores and shopping malls of the province.

The court directed the Environment Protection department to ensure implementation of its orders in letter and spirit, besides seeking a report.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order while hearing a petition moved by Haroon Farooq seeking a direction to the Punjab government to legislate on banning use, manufacture and sale of polythene bags.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the court had banned the use of polythene bags at megastores of Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad and the orders were being implemented. He stated that the polythene bags were being used in other cities and it was causing environmental pollution. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for ban on use of polythene bags at megastores in the province.

A law officer submitted an implementation report on behalf of Environment Protection department.

The court was apprised that action was being taken against the megastores over violation of court orders.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, banned the use of polythene bags at all departmental stores and shopping malls of the province.

The petitioner had contended that polythene bags were a major source of environmental disaster. He submitted that polythene bags badly affected the sewage system, besides causing water pollution. He submitted that the Punjab government had already imposed a ban on the use of polythene bags below 15 microns thickness but it had not imposed a complete ban on use of polythene bags yet.

He submitted that the LHC had already directed the Punjab government to impose a complete ban on the use of polythene bags in a case earlier. He pleaded with the court for directions to impose a complete ban on use of polythene bags.

