LHC bar demands to appoint Justice Abdul Aziz at Pindi bench

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association(LHCBA) on Wednesday demanded the Chief Justice of Lahore High Court not to accept the resignation of Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz of the LHC Multan Bench.

The meeting that was held here in the Bar office, with President LHCBA Malik Waheed Anjum in the chair passed unanimously resolution to appoint Justice Ch Abdul Aziz in the Rawalpindi Bench.

The President said that Justice Abdul Aziz is a competent and honest personality, therefore his resignation should not be accepted.

The meeting was also attended by General Secretary Raja Fahim Altaf and members of the LHCBA.