LHC Bars Judges Of The Lower Judiciary From Using Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:07 PM

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using social media

A new circular issued by LHC has warned that disciplinary action will be taken against the judges if they violated the directives.    

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2021) The Lahore High Court on Friday barred the judges of the lower judiciary from using social media.

The Registrar office issued a circular for this new order for the judicial officers of the lower courts.

The court also directed them to quit all Whatsapp groups except the official ones. The provincial high court banned the use of social media by the lower courts’ adjudicators asking them to leave all non-official Whatsapp groups. It made it clear to all the judicial officers that a punitive action would be taken against the judges who violated the directives.

The circular was dispatched to all district and sessions judges after approval of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti.

It said that the image of the judiciary was soiled because of some elements in the district courts. Judicial officials must limit their social life and should abstain from using social media sites namely Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social applications.

The circular directs the judicial officials to use only the official Whatsapp group. It warned them of action if they found sharing information on non-official Whatsapp groups.

The lower judiciary judges were directed to conduct all their correspondence through sessions judges and registrar of the high court.

The circular said a disciplinary action would be taken against a judge who wanted his transfer to his place of choice. Transfers of the district judicial officials would be done on the basis of their performance and through monitoring system. The judges’ appraisal period would start from July 6 to July 31. A stern action would also be taken against judges who would put blue light on their official and private cars. Besides this, a punitive action will also be taken against the judicial officials who will use green colour number plates on their vehicles, the circular warned.

The circular barred the lower court judges to attend court proceedings conducted by the chief justice and other judges without permission. A misconduct inquiry will be launched against those lower judiciary judges who will attend the high court proceedings without permission.

The circular directed the district judiciary officials to become punctual and wear uniform.

