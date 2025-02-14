LHC Bars LDA From Approving Building Plans Without Water Recycling Systems
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) from approving building plans that do not include water recycling systems.
Justice Shahid Karim issued the order while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
At the start of the proceedings, provincial and Federal law officers, Deputy Director Environment Ali Ejaz, a Member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission, and others appeared before the court.
The judicial commission member informed the court that a meeting had been held with the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).
In response to a court query about the outcome of the meeting, the member stated that roads were being closed for eleven minutes to allow team movements.
At this, the court remarked that, at the very least, diversion signs should be placed on Mall Road where roads are blocked.
The court emphasized the need to reduce traffic volume, stating that failure to do so would make control efforts nearly impossible.
Addressing environmental concerns, the court suggested intensifying tree plantation drives in the upcoming spring season to combat pollution. It also ordered private housing societies to issue notices prohibiting residents from washing cars at home. The court stressed that the government must ensure the private sector takes responsibility for groundwater conservation.
The court also underscored the need to develop forests on 6,000 acres of land transferred to the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA). It directed that the area be developed into a recreational space for public use.
The hearing was adjourned until February 21, when further proceedings on the petitions will continue.
