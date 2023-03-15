LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC has passed the orders on plea moved by the PTI leaders in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred the police from operation in Zaman Park till tomorrow morning.

Several PTI workers got injured and similary over 60 police personnel fell injured during the opeartion launched to arrest Imran Khan.

The LHC had earlier summoned the Punjab IGP and the DIG Operations of Islamabad police and put off further hearing till later today.

The petition came after the clashes took place between the police and the PTI workers during the operation launched to arrest Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case.

Last week, a district and sessions court in the Federal capital had issued his arrest warrants.

According to the reports, the security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest.

In a latest development, the forces withdrew from Khan’s home for the time being ahead of the match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

During the hearing, IGP Usman Anwar, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Advocate General Punjab Shan Gill and others officials appeared in the court while Advocate Azhar Siddique represented the PTI in the case.

The IGP told the court that the PTI protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police officials, submitting that one water cannon was also destroyed by the violent protesters.

“When we called Rangers they also hurled petrol bombs at them,” he added.

The IGP further said that the woman police officer SP Ammara was also tortured by the PTI workers. He told the court that when they resumed push to arrest Imran Khan the PTI supporters again resorted to stone pelting.

He submitted that the police was implementing the court orders, adding that the security forces would withdraw if court cancels the arrest warrants.

At this, Justice Sheikh remarked if there was any issue if the operation is halted till the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IG replied, “We will follow any order of the court”.

Later, the judge ordered the security forces to stop the operation and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.