UrduPoint.com

LHC Bars Police From Operation In Zaman Park To Arrest Imran Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:03 PM

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC has passed the orders on plea moved by the PTI leaders in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2023) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred the police from operation in Zaman Park till tomorrow morning.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of the LHC passed the order while hearing plea moved by the PTI leaders.

Several PTI workers got injured and similary over 60 police personnel fell injured during the opeartion launched to arrest Imran Khan.

The LHC had earlier summoned the Punjab IGP and the DIG Operations of Islamabad police and put off further hearing till later today.

The petition came after the clashes took place between the police and the PTI workers during the operation launched to arrest Imran Khan in Thoshakhana case.

Last week, a district and sessions court in the Federal capital had issued his arrest warrants.

According to the reports, the security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest.

In a latest development, the forces withdrew from Khan’s home for the time being ahead of the match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

During the hearing, IGP Usman Anwar, Lahore CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Advocate General Punjab Shan Gill and others officials appeared in the court while Advocate Azhar Siddique represented the PTI in the case.

The IGP told the court that the PTI protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police officials, submitting that one water cannon was also destroyed by the violent protesters.

“When we called Rangers they also hurled petrol bombs at them,” he added.

The IGP further said that the woman police officer SP Ammara was also tortured by the PTI workers. He told the court that when they resumed push to arrest Imran Khan the PTI supporters again resorted to stone pelting.

He submitted that the police was implementing the court orders, adding that the security forces would withdraw if court cancels the arrest warrants.

At this, Justice Sheikh remarked if there was any issue if the operation is halted till the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The IG replied, “We will follow any order of the court”.

Later, the judge ordered the security forces to stop the operation and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Injured Imran Khan Islamabad Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Rangers Police Punjab Water Pakistan Super League Saleem Sheikh Women Gas Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

57 minutes ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

1 hour ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innova ..

MBZUAI, BioMap establish first biocomputing innovation research lab in Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.