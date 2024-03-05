Open Menu

LHC Bench Recuses From Hearing Imran Riaz's Petition

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday recused itself from hearing a petition filed by anchorperson Imran Riaz challenging his physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles, outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday recused itself from hearing a petition filed by anchorperson Imran Riaz challenging his physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles, outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park.

The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard Imran Riaz's petition and referred the matter to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench for hearing.

Imran Riaz through the petition had challenged his physical remand in the case of torching police vehicles.

On March 1, an anti-terrorism court had handed over Imran Riaz to police on a five-day physical remand.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused and others on charges of torching police vehicles.

