UrduPoint.com

LHC Bench Refers Imran's Petition To Full Bench

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

LHC bench refers Imran's petition to full bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday sent a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against registration of cases against him across the country, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix the same before a full bench.

The bench noted that it had already sent an identical petition to the full bench for hearing.

The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition, whereas PTI Chairman Imran Khan also remained present during the proceedings.

Imran Khan had approached the court against registration of more than 100 cases against him. He also pleaded with the court to restrain the authorities from taking coercive measures against him.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Same Saleem Sheikh From Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect the ..

Etihad Cargo, China&#039;s SF Airlines connect their mega hubs and expand networ ..

26 minutes ago
 Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will ..

Matter of provision of funds for Punjab polls will be taken to NA: Tarar

53 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Mo ..

Dubai logs over AED1.8bn in realty transactions Monday

56 minutes ago
 Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare ..

Federal Govt takes lead in transforming healthcare system of country

1 hour ago
 EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Bi ..

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campa ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.