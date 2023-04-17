LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday sent a petition, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against registration of cases against him across the country, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix the same before a full bench.

The bench noted that it had already sent an identical petition to the full bench for hearing.

The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition, whereas PTI Chairman Imran Khan also remained present during the proceedings.

Imran Khan had approached the court against registration of more than 100 cases against him. He also pleaded with the court to restrain the authorities from taking coercive measures against him.