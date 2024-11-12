LHC Calls For Long Term Policy To Combat Smog
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:46 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) has underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive, long-term policy to combat smog
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive, long-term policy to combat smog.
Justice Shahid Karim passed these observations while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control rising smog.
Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi appeared at the start of the proceedings.
The court suggested that a ten-year strategy is essential to control smog levels. Highlighting key contributors to environmental pollution, the court emphasized that the transport sector accounts for an estimated 70-80% of the pollution, largely due to the use of low-grade, smuggled fuel. The court further proposed that the officials should reevaluate the presence of industries within Lahore's city limits, drawing parallels with Beijing’s successful initiative to relocate industries outside the urban center.
The court also expressed concern over ongoing construction projects in Lahore, stating that some may need to be suspended to improve air quality.
Warning of a prolonged smog season lasting until January, the court urged the government to treat the current crisis as a wake-up call and start planning immediately for next year. The court reiterated that while it does not intend to interfere in government matters, proactive steps are necessary to prevent worsening air quality.
At this stage, the advocate general Punjab informed the court that a smog control policy has been formulated, complete with a designated budget. He noted that beginning next year, citizens may be prohibited from holding weddings from October through December as part of the anti-smog measures.
The court acknowledged that the current administration has made progress but stressed that much work remains. The court suggested that reducing school bus pollution could significantly improve air quality.
Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till November 15.
Recent Stories
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana
Saudipedia platform showcased at Riyadh’s Media Oasis offers global insight in ..
Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls f ..
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 19
Fifteen inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes: prison service
PM, Czech Premier discuss opportunities in economic development
35 killed, dozens wounded in south China car ramming
Mayor Wahab lauds government school students for securing top positions in matri ..
54 cases registered against PTI founder, LHC told
PTI lacks faith in parliamentary dialogue: Kayani
14 dead 12 missing as bus crashed off bridge in Thalichi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder to face action on 190 million pound case: Rana39 seconds ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital: A lifeline for underprivileged patients of KP47 seconds ago
-
PM, Czech Premier discuss opportunities in economic development26 minutes ago
-
Mayor Wahab lauds government school students for securing top positions in matric exams39 minutes ago
-
54 cases registered against PTI founder, LHC told39 minutes ago
-
PTI lacks faith in parliamentary dialogue: Kayani39 minutes ago
-
14 dead 12 missing as bus crashed off bridge in Thalichi39 minutes ago
-
PS Bani Gala arrest 500 accused during last 10 months45 minutes ago
-
Measures underway to discourage professional beggary: Sindh Minister45 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 107,100 cusecs water45 minutes ago
-
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy59 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn1 hour ago