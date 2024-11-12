LHC calls for long term policy to combat smog

Lahore High Court (LHC) has underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive, long-term policy to combat smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has underscored the urgent need for a comprehensive, long-term policy to combat smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed these observations while hearing a set of petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control rising smog.

Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and Secretary Transport Ahmed Javed Qazi appeared at the start of the proceedings.

The court suggested that a ten-year strategy is essential to control smog levels. Highlighting key contributors to environmental pollution, the court emphasized that the transport sector accounts for an estimated 70-80% of the pollution, largely due to the use of low-grade, smuggled fuel. The court further proposed that the officials should reevaluate the presence of industries within Lahore's city limits, drawing parallels with Beijing’s successful initiative to relocate industries outside the urban center.

The court also expressed concern over ongoing construction projects in Lahore, stating that some may need to be suspended to improve air quality.

Warning of a prolonged smog season lasting until January, the court urged the government to treat the current crisis as a wake-up call and start planning immediately for next year. The court reiterated that while it does not intend to interfere in government matters, proactive steps are necessary to prevent worsening air quality.

At this stage, the advocate general Punjab informed the court that a smog control policy has been formulated, complete with a designated budget. He noted that beginning next year, citizens may be prohibited from holding weddings from October through December as part of the anti-smog measures.

The court acknowledged that the current administration has made progress but stressed that much work remains. The court suggested that reducing school bus pollution could significantly improve air quality.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till November 15.