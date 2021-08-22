UrduPoint.com

LHC Chief Justice To Hear Cases At Rawalpindi Bench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :To provide speedy justice, the Lahore High Court (LHC) constituted one division bench (DB) and three single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week while the LHC Chief Justice Mr Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti will sit at the Rawalpindi Bench for hearing matters in single benches on Monday and Tuesday.

According to schedule, the DB will comprise of Mr Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Mr Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf while three single benches would be comprised of including the Chief Justice LHC Mr Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and two Judges of the division bench.

The benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.

More Stories From Pakistan

