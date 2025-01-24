Open Menu

LHC Chief Justice Visits High Court Multan Bench, District Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LHC Chief Justice visits High Court Multan Bench, district courts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Aaliya Neelam paid a visit to LHC Multan Bench and district courts on Friday.

Upon arrival at the Multan Bench of the high court, the Chief Justice was received by senior puisne judge Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Risal Hassan Syed and other judicial officers.

A smartly turned out police contingent presented guard of honour to the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice planted a sapling in the lawn of the high court Multan Bench.

She then proceeded to the high court bar Multan where she was received by high court bar Multan president, general secretary and other office bearers.

The LHC Chief Justice inaugurated ladies bar room at the high court bar Multan.

LHC Chief Justice Aaliya Neelam also visited district courts where she was received by District and Sessions Judge Multan Abdur Raheem and other judges.

She also visited district bar Multan where she was received by president district bar association Malik Javed Ali Dogar, general secretary Adnan Ahmad and other lawyers. A guard of honour was presented in the honour of the LHC CJ there.

Justice Aaliya Neelam planted a sapling at the district courts. She also met with the judges of the district courts and the office bearers of the district bar.

Later, the Chief Justice left for Lahore.

