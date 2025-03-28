Open Menu

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum Launches Health Insurance Facility For Its Judges

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2025 | 02:53 PM

Health insurance facility is designed to provide extensive medical coverage, including hospitalization, surgery, and other medical expenses

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Friday inaugurated the heath insurance facility for the judges of Lahore High Court and the judges of the district judiciary across Punjab.

The health insurance facility, offered in collaboration with EFU Insurance Company, was inaugurated at a ceremony held at the Lahore High Court Judges' Lounge. The event was attended by the Senior Puisne Judge Mr. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Mr. Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Mr. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Mr. Justice Farooq Haider, Mr. Justice Khalid Ishaq and Mrs. Justice Abher Gul Khan.

CJ Aalia Neelum handed over health insurance cards to the judges and judicial officers, marking the commencement of this facility. The ceremony was also addressed by Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, who paid gratitude to the Hon'ble Chief Justice on behalf of the Judges of the District Judiciary for this innovative and well being initiative.

The health insurance facility is designed to provide extensive medical coverage, including hospitalization, surgery, and other medical expenses. The ceremony was also attended by the large number of Judicial Officers including DG District Judiciary, District & Sessions Judge Human Resource, District and Sessions Judges of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

In addition to the health insurance facility, the Lahore High Court is also working on digitalization initiatives, as briefed by Additional Registrar IT Mr. Jamal Ahmed. These efforts aim to enhance the court's efficiency, productivity, and transparency, ultimately benefiting the justice system as a whole.

