LHC CJ Addresses Sialkot Bar, Stresses Speedy Disposal Of Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

LHC CJ addresses Sialkot bar, stresses speedy disposal of cases

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has stressed the need for speedy disposal of cases, pending due to coronavirus pandemic, under the case management system.

Addressing a lawyers' meeting at the Sialkot Bar Association (DBA) here on Tuesday, he said the rule of law and justice was vital for national development and prosperity.

DBA Sialkot President Syed Ali Najam Gillani presided over the meeting. District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Sialkot Ali Nawaz, local ADSJs, civil judges, magistrates and senior lawyers also attended the meeting.

The LHC chief justice said that judiciary and lawyers community should utilise all their energies to dispense swift justice to litigants.

He said that justice was the basic right of everyone and lawyers and judiciary should perform their duties in the best interest of justice.

He promised that he would talk to Federal and provincial governments for early establishment of an anti-terrorism court (ATC), a banking court and an FIA court in Sialkot besides shifting the consumer court to Sialkot city.

The LHR CJ said that new chambers for lawyers would be established in various districts of Punjab. He said the people of Sialkot had set a unique example of self-help by completing several mega projects and establishing the Sialkot International Airport on self-help basis.

He also planted a sapling at the lawns of the Sialkot DBA besides visiting the monument of the slain judges, who were killed in Sialkot jail tragedy on July 25, 2003. He offered Fateha there.

