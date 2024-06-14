Open Menu

LHC CJ Believes ‘establishment’s Interference Into Judiciary To End Soon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan says his confidence stemmed not only from his faith but also from his personal experience.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan expressed concerns on Friday about interference in judicial matters by various “institutions”, believing that such interference would soon come to an end.

“I have full faith that this establishment’s interference in the judiciary will cease very soon,” said LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad while addressing an event in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The CJ said his confidence stemmed not only from his faith but also from his personal experience.

He urged the judiciary to face it with the bravery, courage and without fear in order to combat this interference.

“I believe it will end soon,” said the CJ.

The CJ said that the judiciary received numerous complaints, both written and verbal, about such interference from unnamed institutions.

Despite these challenges, he expressed satisfaction that the judiciary was performing its duties without fear or greed.

Justice Ahmad referred to recent claims by a sessions judge of a Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) regarding interference in judicial matters by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to Justice Ahmad, the ATC judge stated he was unafraid of the incidents he reportedly encountered and was committed to ensuring justice without succumbing to any external pressures.

Addressing his subordinate judges, Justice Ahmad encouraged them to confront temporary difficulties with resilience and not succumb to blackmail. He emphasized the importance of being willing to make sacrifices in the pursuit of justice.

He also praised former LHC Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry for initiating efforts against a military dictator, highlighting that the lawyers' movement led to Chaudhry's restoration as a judge. Justice Ahmad noted that Pakistan is currently experiencing one of its longest periods of civil governance and credited the 2007 lawyers' movement with closing the door on martial law permanently.

Justice Ahmad urged lawmakers to contribute to the country's improvement, reminding them that positions of power are temporary.

