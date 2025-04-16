Open Menu

LHC CJ Calls For Ending Strike Culture Among Lawyer Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelam has stressed the need to preserve judicial dignity and discourage the prevalent strike culture among lawyers.

She expressed these views in a meeting with representatives from various district and tehsil bar associations. The meeting, held on Wednesday at the LHC, focused on fostering a more efficient and respectful judicial environment while addressing the economic concerns of legal practitioners.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelam articulated that frequent strikes and court boycotts not only disrupt the justice delivery system but also adversely affect lawyers, particularly those who rely on daily court proceedings for their livelihood. “When courts remain closed, litigants are left without recourse, and the most vulnerable members of the legal profession suffer the most,” she stated. She urged the legal community to seek alternative methods for resolving disputes, emphasizing that strikes should not be the default response to grievances.

Highlighting the interdependent relationship between the bench and the bar, the chief justice remarked, “The respect and dignity of the court are inextricably linked to the respect and dignity of lawyers. A collaborative and respectful environment is essential for upholding the rule of law and ensuring public trust in the judiciary.” She called for mutual understanding and cooperation to strengthen the judicial process.

On the topic of grievances against judicial officers, the chief justice advised that complaints should be formally submitted in writing to ensure proper investigation and resolution.

“Transparency and accountability are cornerstones of our judiciary, and we are dedicated to addressing all concerns through due process,” she affirmed.

The meeting also included updates on infrastructure developments aimed at modernising the judicial system. Chief Justice Aalia Neelam announced the upcoming construction of a state-of-the-art Judicial Tower in Lahore, equipped with advanced facilities to enhance court efficiency. She confirmed that the project is being completed in close coordination with the government and is part of a broader initiative to build modern judicial complexes across Punjab.

The bar leaders raised several concerns, including procedural and administrative challenges, faced by lawyers. In response, the chief justice assured them that resolving those issues was a top priority for the Lahore High Court. “We will leverage all available resources to address matters within our jurisdiction and will engage with the government on broader policy reforms,” she said.

The chief justice also congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of various bar associations, expressing optimism about their role in advancing the legal profession and the justice system. The meeting was attended by prominent legal figures, including the Registrar of the Lahore High Court, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, as well as representatives from the Supreme Court Bar Association, the Lahore Bar Association, and several district and tehsil bar associations.

