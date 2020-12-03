LHC CJ for effective implementation of SOPs related to COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Thursday addressed district and sessions judges and senior civil judges, across the province, through video link from Punjab Judicial Academy.

In his address, the chief justice emphasized on ensuring implementation of SOPs issued by the LHC to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said that connectivity through video link was best use of technology, in the current scenario.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, LHC Registrar Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla and Acting DG Punjab Judicial academy Muhammad Saleem were also present on the occasion.

The chief justice said that the LHC had issued instructions from time to time to deal with the Coronavirus, as the recent wave of Corona was proving to be dangerous.

He said, "Wearing face mask and using sanitizer can save us from virus. If the virus had a certain duration, we would have stopped working temporarily, but the same was otherwise. We have to deal with the virus by following the instructions of the experts who are reaching us through the media." The chief justice said that the LHC had also issued SOPs as per the opinion of experts but it had been observed that these SOPs were not being implemented. Ensure full implementation of SOPs by judges and staff , he directed. He further directed the District & Sessions Judges and Senior Civil Judges to ensure effective use of temperature guns at the entrances and ensure that no one should enter the courts' premises without checking.

The chief justice said, "We have to fulfill our responsibilities as well as protect our lives." Sessions Judges should keep liaison with the presidents and officials of their respective Bar Associations to ensure full implementation of the directions of the Lahore High Court, he added.

He further said that judges and staff living in smart lockdown areas should be exempted from attendance and if any judge or staff member was required to be present then the report of coronavirus must be negative. If any of the judges or staff members were infected with the virus, instruct them to be quarantined at home and get him tested according to the SOPs.

He said, "Our lawyers are with us, their safety is also our first priority." "All judges should make a case management plan. Change the procedure of the courts a little. Judges should divide the entire court time in a special way. Minimize the rush in the court rooms by categorizing the cases," he added.

He said that separate time should be fixed for remand, evidences cases. Cases of judicial remand could be heard through video link or in the concerned jail, he said.

He also asked district & session judges and senior civil judges to send their effective suggestions to the Registrar Lahore High Court to control the present wave of Covid-19.