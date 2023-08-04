LHC CJ inaugurates dispensary at judicial complex Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Friday inaugurated a dispensary for judges, lawyers and litigants at the judicial complex, Matti Tal in Multan.

DHO Health Department informed the LHC chief justice that an ambulance would always remain available at the dispensary which is equipped with all facilities.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that initiatives that benefit all with basic facilities were a real service to humanity.

He asked District and Sessions Judge Akmal Khan to provide all basic facilities to the litigants at the judicial complex and increase the number of trees and seasonal flower plants outside courtrooms.

Senior registrar, district and sessions judge Amjad Ali Shah, chairman drug court Rana Naveed Ahmad, other judges, and senior lawyers were present.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court later visited the bar room on the invitation of President of High Court Bar Association Multan and heard problems of the lawyers.