LHC CJ inaugurates verification counters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday inaugurated verification counters at the LHC.

Nominated LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi also accompanied with the chief justice.

NADRA, Land record and FIR verification counters were set up at the LHC urgent Cell.

Additional Registrar IT Jamal Ahmad briefed the chief justice and others about the facilities provided at the counters.

The chief justice directed for provision of all necessary facilities to lawyers and litigants at the counters.

LHC Registrar Mlaik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojala, Director General District Judiciary Muhammad Saeed Ullah, Sessions Judge Human Resource Javed-ul-Hassan Chisti and others were also present on the occasion.