UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC CJ Inaugurates Verification Counters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

LHC CJ inaugurates verification counters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday inaugurated verification counters at the LHC.

Nominated LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi also accompanied with the chief justice.

NADRA, Land record and FIR verification counters were set up at the LHC urgent Cell.

Additional Registrar IT Jamal Ahmad briefed the chief justice and others about the facilities provided at the counters.

The chief justice directed for provision of all necessary facilities to lawyers and litigants at the counters.

LHC Registrar Mlaik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojala, Director General District Judiciary Muhammad Saeed Ullah, Sessions Judge Human Resource Javed-ul-Hassan Chisti and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lawyers FIR All

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah inaugurates ‘2nd Jewels ..

13 minutes ago

82,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

28 minutes ago

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

43 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Israel-UAE trade stands at $675.22mn, my visit ref ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes Arabian Ethicals&#039 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.