LHC CJ Issues Contempt Notices To Police Officials In ATC Judge Harassment Case
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Thursday issued show-cause notices for contempt of court to police officials in a suo moto case related to threats and harassment directed at the presiding officer of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Sargodha
The chief justice issued notices to the district police officer of Sargodha, the regional officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department, the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Sargodha, and the concerned station house officer. He sought an explanation by the next hearing date, June 27, over the apparent willful act of restraining lawyers, witnesses, prisoners, and parties from approaching the ATC Sargodha on June 10, 2024, in the name of a security threat.
The chief justice also ordered other respondents to file their replies in the matter by the next hearing date.
The chief justice directed that the matter be fixed before Justice Shahid Karim for further hearing on June 27, besides directing that reports from the ATC Sargodha judge and others be sent to the Supreme Court.
The chief justice announced the interim order of the previous hearing, which was reserved on June 13. The inspector general of police Punjab and others appeared during the proceedings in compliance with court orders.
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan took suo moto notice based on the reports forwarded by the ATC judge in Sargodha. ATC Judge Muhammad Abbas of Sargodha, through his reports, had leveled serious allegations regarding threats and harassment directed at him and his family, besides restraints in his judicial work.
