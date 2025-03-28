LHC CJ Launches Health Insurance Facility For Judges
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Friday inaugurated a health insurance facility for the judges of the Lahore High Court and the district judiciary of Punjab.
The initiative, introduced in collaboration with EFU Insurance Company, was formally launched at a ceremony held at the LHC Judges’ Lounge.
Senior Puisne Judge Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, along with Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Khalid Ishaq, and Justice Abher Gul Khan, attended the event.
During the ceremony, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum distributed health insurance cards to the judges and judicial officers, marking the official commencement of the facility.
LHC Registrar Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, speaking on the occasion, expressed gratitude to the chief justice on behalf of the district judiciary, acknowledging the initiative as a progressive step towards the well-being of judicial officers.
The health insurance plan is designed to provide comprehensive medical coverage, including hospitalization, surgeries, and other medical expenses. A large number of judicial officers, including the Director General of the District Judiciary and District & Sessions Judges from Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur, were also present.
Additionally, the Lahore High Court is advancing its digitalization initiatives to enhance efficiency, productivity, and transparency. Additional Registrar IT, Jamal Ahmed, briefed attendees on these ongoing efforts, highlighting their potential to improve judicial operations and service delivery.
