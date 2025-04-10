LHC CJ Launches ICJS Pilot Project In Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan Districts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms Aalia Neelum Thursday launched the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in Lahore and Rahim Yar Khan districts as pilot projects.
The initiative aims to transform the criminal justice process in Punjab by unifying the digital records of the judiciary, prosecution, police, and prisons into a single, accessible platform.
Developed under the guidance of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, the ICJS is designed to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability across the province’s criminal justice institutions. By enabling one-click access to centralized data—from FIRs to court judgments and prisoner records—the system is expected to streamline procedures and minimize delays caused by incomplete investigations and late challan submissions.
The launch ceremony was held at the New Judges library Hall of the Lahore High Court. It was attended by key judicial and administrative figures, including Registrar Lahore High Court Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, DG District Judiciary, Advocate General Punjab, Prosecutor General Punjab, District and Sessions Judge Sahiwal Irfan Ahmad Saeed, DG Judicial and Case Management, IG Police Punjab, Additional Secretary Home Punjab, Secretary Prosecution Punjab, Acting IG Prisons, and Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).
Speaking at the event, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum—who also serves as Chairperson of the Provincial Justice Committee—congratulated all stakeholders on the successful implementation of the project. “The ICJS is a revolutionary step toward transforming Punjab’s criminal justice system. It represents the collective efforts and dedication of all stakeholders involved,” she remarked.
Officials including the IG Police Punjab, Prosecutor General Punjab, and PITB Chairman praised Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s leadership in spearheading the project, calling the system a major milestone in modernizing justice delivery in the province.
