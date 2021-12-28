UrduPoint.com

LHC CJ Lays Foundation Stone Of Courts Complex In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

LHC CJ lays foundation stone of Courts Complex in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti laid the foundation stone of the Additional Civil and Family Courts Complex at District Court, here on Tuesday. Total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 8.5 crore.

Various judges, lawyers and officials concerned were present at the project inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, judges and lawyers gave a warm welcome to the LHC chief justice on his arrival in Sialkot.

CJ Ameer Bhatti, along with judges, also planted saplings at the lawns of the Additional Court.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and XEN Buildings Sialkot Zaheeruddin Babar briefed the LHC CJ about the project.

Later, CJ Muhammad Ameer Bhatti visited Allama Iqbal Bar Hall of the District Bar Council Sialkot and met its members. He also addressed the judges in the committee room of the District and Sessions Court.

District Police Officer (DPO) Omar Saeed Malik gave a briefing to the LHC CJ on progress of investigation into the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager tragedy. He directed the DPO to submit challan of the accused as soon as possible.

