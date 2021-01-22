UrduPoint.com
LHC CJ Lays Foundation Stone Of Judges' New Residences

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:40 PM

LHC CJ lays foundation stone of judges' new residences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan along with senior Judge Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti laid foundation stone of new residences for judges at Judges rest house here on Friday.

Exactly eight residences will be constructed with a cost of Rs 50 million within six months. The issue of residences for the judges would be resolved by construction of new residences. A grand mosque will also be built at the rest house.

On this occasion, Justice Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad, Justice Chaudhary Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Raja Shahid Mahmood Abbasi and others were also present.

Later, the chief justice visited district courts along with LHC Multan Bench senior Judge Justice Ameer Bhatti.

District and Session Judge Rana Zahid Iqbal presented CJ the album of his last visit to the courts.

Meanwhile, addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected body of the district bar, the CJ said that eleven story new complex of district courts would not only benefit the lawyers but also facilitate the complainants. It would also facilitate the judges who were working in small rooms now.

Afterwards, Justice Qasim Khan attended the funeral of Supreme Court Judge Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan's brother held here at Jalal Baqri Janazahgah Qadeerabad.

The judges, lawyers and people from different walks of life attended the funeral. The CJ condoled with the SC Judge over the demise of his brother.

