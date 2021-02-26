LHC CJ lays foundation stone of PJA Phase-III

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Friday laid the foundation-stone of phase two of the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) Kala Shah Kaku campus.

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Atir Mehmood, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Asjad Javed Goral, LHC Registrar Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla, the district judiciary director general, PJA Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem and others were also present.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief justice said that continuous education and training of members of the judiciary was very important, as the law was never static and changes take place in it with time. "We have continued the process of training of judges to keep pace with the passing time, and the main objective of establishing the academy was to provide the best learning opportunities to judges," he added.

The chief justice said that it was necessary to provide all facilities to the learners in the academy; therefore, such an infrastructure model was adopted for the academy where all facilities, including accommodation and others, were being provided.

"We wanted the academy to emerge as a degree awarding institution in near future, besides providing training to judges across the country and carry out legal research work," he added.

He said that the judges recruited to the district judiciary were given full pre-service training at the academy. He said that besides training during service, it was also mandatory for promotion of judges to obtain training at the PJA.

The chief justice remarked that the academy continued its work even during the coronavirus pandemic and provided training to judges, lawyers and staff online while using the latest technology.

He directed the PJA administration to develop green areas on Kala Shah Kaku campus and around it within three months. He directed the administration to provide all facilities in Kala Shah Kaku campus as soon as possible so that it could be made functional and the vast campus could be utilised.

While appreciating the work done by the C&W Department so far, the chief justice said that the best work had been done in Phase-I and hoped that Phase-II would be completed soon to the same standard. He said that after completion of training from academy, judges would play their role in providing speedy and quality justice to the oppressed and downtrodden section of society.

Earlier, the officials concerned gave briefing to the chief justice on the project of Punjab Judicial Academy Kala Shah Kaku campus.