LHC CJ Meets Delegations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 11:10 PM

LHC CJ meets delegations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum on Friday held a meeting with delegations from various district and tehsil bar associations of Punjab.

During the discussion, she emphasized that improving the judicial system requires giving priority to the issues faced by bar associations in underdeveloped and remote areas.

She stressed that providing a safe and dignified environment for women lawyers is among the judiciary's top priorities. “The security of women lawyers is extremely important to us, and there will be no compromise in this matter,” she stated.

The chief justice announced that, with the cooperation of the provincial government, the construction of ladies’ bar rooms and daycare centers for women lawyers has already begun. Currently, state-of-the-art ladies’ bar rooms are under construction in eight districts and tehsils and will be completed soon.

The initiative began in remote and underprivileged districts and tehsils, and in different phases, such bar rooms will be established across all districts and tehsils of Punjab, she added.

The meeting was attended by District Bar Association Sahiwal President Malik Saeed Ahmad Saghla; Tehsil Bar Association Shujaabad President Rao Shakeel Ahmad; Tehsil Bar Association Isa Khel President Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; District Bar Association Vehari President Chaudhry Muhammad Shaban; and Tehsil Bar Association Sambarial President Rana Samiullah Akhtar, along with other office bearers of various bar associations. Registrar of the Lahore High Court, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, was also present on the occasion.

