LHC CJ Meets Delegations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 11:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Ms. Aalia Neelum on Friday held a meeting with delegations from various district and tehsil bar associations of Punjab.
During the discussion, she emphasized that improving the judicial system requires giving priority to the issues faced by bar associations in underdeveloped and remote areas.
She stressed that providing a safe and dignified environment for women lawyers is among the judiciary's top priorities. “The security of women lawyers is extremely important to us, and there will be no compromise in this matter,” she stated.
The chief justice announced that, with the cooperation of the provincial government, the construction of ladies’ bar rooms and daycare centers for women lawyers has already begun. Currently, state-of-the-art ladies’ bar rooms are under construction in eight districts and tehsils and will be completed soon.
The initiative began in remote and underprivileged districts and tehsils, and in different phases, such bar rooms will be established across all districts and tehsils of Punjab, she added.
The meeting was attended by District Bar Association Sahiwal President Malik Saeed Ahmad Saghla; Tehsil Bar Association Shujaabad President Rao Shakeel Ahmad; Tehsil Bar Association Isa Khel President Muhammad Zafar Iqbal; District Bar Association Vehari President Chaudhry Muhammad Shaban; and Tehsil Bar Association Sambarial President Rana Samiullah Akhtar, along with other office bearers of various bar associations. Registrar of the Lahore High Court, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, was also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC CJ meets delegations4 minutes ago
-
IFAD Country Director highlights importance in investing KP youth upskilling, women empowerment4 minutes ago
-
MCCI seeks more due assistance of government for revival of sick industrial units in AJK24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold key Talks on trade and repatriation34 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia awareness seminar held at NICH34 minutes ago
-
Div Commissioner Mirpurkhas calls for dedication in upcoming polio campaign34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's youth key stakeholders in Uraan project: Ahsan Iqbal34 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS34 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as severe weather looms over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa34 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing on journalists' petition44 minutes ago
-
NA speaker hails security forces' success in Swat operation44 minutes ago
-
SPSC announced final result of Nursing Instructor, Clinical Instructor44 minutes ago