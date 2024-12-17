LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towers in Lahore

A delegation of senior lawyers' leaders met with Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A delegation of senior lawyers' leaders met with Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, here on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised members of the Pakistan Bar Council, including Ahsan Bhoon, Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry, Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Pir Masood Chishti, and Ishtiaq A. Khan. Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Babar Waheed, Chairman Executive Committee Punjab Bar Council Rao Fazal ur Rehman, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Asad Manzoor Butt, Secretary General Qadir Baksh Chahal, President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Rana Imran Sarwar and Secretary General Rana Naeem Tahir were also part of the delegation.

The meeting was also attended by Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and Acting Registrar Lahore High Court Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan.

During the meeting, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum emphasized that the provision of speedy and quality justice is the top priority of the Lahore High Court. She added that lawyers play a crucial role in strengthening the justice system and ensuring its effectiveness. The chief justice expressed her commitment to work closely with the lawyers' community to address their concerns and improve the administration of justice.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum also informed the delegation about the construction of Judicial Towers in Lahore, which will house all courts in one place, providing convenience to litigants and lawyers alike. The project is expected to be started soon, she added.

The chief justice stated that this initiative will not only provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure for the judiciary but also facilitate the litigants and lawyers by bringing all courts under one roof. The whole delegation thanked and praised the initiative.

The chief justice also announced that funds have been allocated for the construction of ladies' bar rooms and day-care centers in various districts of Punjab, including Dunya Pur and Jund (Attock) which are near completion. This initiative aims to provide a conducive environment for female lawyers and litigants, enabling them to participate more effectively in the justice system, she added.

Earlier, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq also briefed the participants about ongoing projects and funds allocated to the different District as well as Tehsil Bar Associations of the province.

The delegation appreciated the initiatives taken by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and expressed gratitude for her efforts to address the issues faced by lawyers and litigants. The lawyers' leaders acknowledged that the allocation of funds for the construction of ladies' bar rooms and day-care centers is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and facilitating female lawyers and litigants. They also acknowledged that the funds received by the Bar Associations during the tenure of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum are remarkable and these steps will surely lead towards provision of quality justice to the litigant public.