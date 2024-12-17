- Home
- Pakistan
- LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towers in Lahore
LHC CJ Meets Senior Lawyers' Delegation, Announces Construction Of Judicial Towers In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 08:22 PM
A delegation of senior lawyers' leaders met with Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A delegation of senior lawyers' leaders met with Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, here on Tuesday.
The delegation comprised members of the Pakistan Bar Council, including Ahsan Bhoon, Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhry, Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Pir Masood Chishti, and Ishtiaq A. Khan. Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Babar Waheed, Chairman Executive Committee Punjab Bar Council Rao Fazal ur Rehman, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Asad Manzoor Butt, Secretary General Qadir Baksh Chahal, President Lahore Bar Association Munir Hussain Bhatti, Vice President Rana Imran Sarwar and Secretary General Rana Naeem Tahir were also part of the delegation.
The meeting was also attended by Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and Acting Registrar Lahore High Court Malik Ali Zulqarnain Awan.
During the meeting, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum emphasized that the provision of speedy and quality justice is the top priority of the Lahore High Court. She added that lawyers play a crucial role in strengthening the justice system and ensuring its effectiveness. The chief justice expressed her commitment to work closely with the lawyers' community to address their concerns and improve the administration of justice.
Chief Justice Aalia Neelum also informed the delegation about the construction of Judicial Towers in Lahore, which will house all courts in one place, providing convenience to litigants and lawyers alike. The project is expected to be started soon, she added.
The chief justice stated that this initiative will not only provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure for the judiciary but also facilitate the litigants and lawyers by bringing all courts under one roof. The whole delegation thanked and praised the initiative.
The chief justice also announced that funds have been allocated for the construction of ladies' bar rooms and day-care centers in various districts of Punjab, including Dunya Pur and Jund (Attock) which are near completion. This initiative aims to provide a conducive environment for female lawyers and litigants, enabling them to participate more effectively in the justice system, she added.
Earlier, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq also briefed the participants about ongoing projects and funds allocated to the different District as well as Tehsil Bar Associations of the province.
The delegation appreciated the initiatives taken by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and expressed gratitude for her efforts to address the issues faced by lawyers and litigants. The lawyers' leaders acknowledged that the allocation of funds for the construction of ladies' bar rooms and day-care centers is a significant step towards promoting gender equality and facilitating female lawyers and litigants. They also acknowledged that the funds received by the Bar Associations during the tenure of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum are remarkable and these steps will surely lead towards provision of quality justice to the litigant public.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery sy ..
Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed
LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towe ..
Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level
GCAA launches Safety Strategy for Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre for 2024-20 ..
Ghulam Abbas's dream for completion of Pakistan will come true, Azad Jammu and ..
Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898
State-run Bank of AJK partners with Faysal Bank to revolutionize financial Trans ..
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..
Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Rangers, police thwart terrorists attack on polio team, 2 khawarij killed20 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets senior lawyers' delegation, announces construction of Judicial towers in Lahore20 minutes ago
-
Lahore's air quality worsens, AQI reaches unhealthy level20 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry announces reforms to the Criminal Procedure Code, 189829 minutes ago
-
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit33 minutes ago
-
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow33 minutes ago
-
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed32 minutes ago
-
Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar32 minutes ago
-
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib32 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ registration relaunched32 minutes ago
-
Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar33 minutes ago
-
Modern air oxygen generation plant installed soon. Dr Naiz32 minutes ago