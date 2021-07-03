UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC CJ Orders Punjab Govt To Conduct Free Burial In Cemeteries Across The Province

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:39 PM

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial in cemeteries across the province

The verdict has also made compulsory for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to allocate land for graveyards in private housing societies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday ordered the Punjab government to conduct free burial in cemeteries.

In eight-page detailed verdict, the Chief Justice imposed ban on collection of money for burial in cemeteries across the province.

The court held that the Punjab government should amend the law regarding burial of the deceased. The Chief Justice also included hadiths and international laws in the verdict.

Chief Justice Qasim Khan wrote in the decision that citizens paid taxes to the government all their lives for buying various items.

Even in death, they were charged money in the name of graves and other things, he added.

“It is the responsibility of the government to bear the cost of burial of the citizens. The law should be amended so that the administration can provide free transport to the cemetery for burial,” he remarked.

The verdict also held that administration should take steps to maintain the cemeteries and plant trees. It was also made compulsory for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to allocate land for graveyards in private housing societies.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Money All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court Housing

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

8 minutes ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

24 minutes ago

WI defeats Pakistan in 2nd T20I on DLS method

39 minutes ago

Pakistan receives 2.5 m doses of moderna COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 case and death counts slowly going up aga ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects its name on US Child soldiers Pre ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.