LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial in cemeteries across the province

The verdict has also made compulsory for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to allocate land for graveyards in private housing societies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Saturday ordered the Punjab government to conduct free burial in cemeteries.

In eight-page detailed verdict, the Chief Justice imposed ban on collection of money for burial in cemeteries across the province.

The court held that the Punjab government should amend the law regarding burial of the deceased. The Chief Justice also included hadiths and international laws in the verdict.

Chief Justice Qasim Khan wrote in the decision that citizens paid taxes to the government all their lives for buying various items.

Even in death, they were charged money in the name of graves and other things, he added.

“It is the responsibility of the government to bear the cost of burial of the citizens. The law should be amended so that the administration can provide free transport to the cemetery for burial,” he remarked.

The verdict also held that administration should take steps to maintain the cemeteries and plant trees. It was also made compulsory for Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to allocate land for graveyards in private housing societies.