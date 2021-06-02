LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for citizens and lawyers across the province

(@fidahassanain)

The Facilitation Centers will provide certified copies of FIRs, certified copies of Medico-Legal Certificates, prisoner’s wakalat nama attested from Jails and all information related to the status of court cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd,2021) Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has ordered to set up facilitation centers for citizen and lawyers across the province.

On the direction of Chief Justice Lahore High Court, facilitation centers will be set up immediately at the tehsil and district headquarters. The purpose to establish above said centers is to provide easy, efficient and corruption-free services to lawyers and citizens.

Facility centers will be staffed by judicial staff as well focal persons from police, hospital and prison. Facilitation centers in tehsils and districts across the province will be connected to the online systems of the judiciary, police, hospitals and prisons. Litigant public and lawyers will be able to easily avail the above said facilities from one window.

As per the order of Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan, District and Sessions Judges of each district will ensure the provision of all kinds of facilities at the facilitation centers by establishing close and timely liaison with the concerned departments and stakeholders.