LHC CJ Performs Flag Hoisting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan Friday hoisted national flag at historic building of the high court on eve of Independence Day.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the main lawn of the LHC building at 9.00 a.m. and was attended by LHC senior judge, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti,Justice Atir Mehmood,Justice Jawwad Hassan, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal,LHC Registrar, officers and a number of children.

The chief justice inspected the guard of Honour whereas the National anthem was also played.

He also felicitated participants on Independence Day and met with the children.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, lawyers' bodies - Punjab Bar Council , Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association - also held flag hoisting ceremonies at their respective premises on the independence day. A large number of lawyers attended the ceremonies.

