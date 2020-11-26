UrduPoint.com
LHC CJ Reviews Dist Courts Extension In Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

LHC CJ reviews dist courts extension in police lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Justice(CJ) Lahore High Court, Mr Justice Qasim Khan, spent a busy day in city and reviewed extension work of distt courts besides hearing cases and meeting delegations of judges and lawyers.

He heard cases in court no 1 of LHC Multan bench.

Accompanied by senior judge LHC, Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar, The CJ paid visit to police lines to review extension of district courts.

ACS, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, RPO Wasim Khan, DC Aamir Khattak, Dist& Session Judge, Raza Zahid Iqbal, CPO, Hassan Raza Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Briefing the LHC CJ, D&SJ, Rana Zahid Iqbal informed that the courts are being extended on 20 kanal piece of land which has been occupied too.

He stated that extension would directly benefit the complaints adding that mosque and resident for prayer leader would be part of new bloc of the courts.

Later,delegation of judges and lawyers and called on him, said an official release issued here on Thursday.

