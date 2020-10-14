UrduPoint.com
LHC CJ Takes Notice Of Prize Money Over Abid Malhi Wanted In Motorway Gang-rape Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:55 AM

LHC CJ takes notice of prize money over Abid Malhi wanted in Motorway gang-rape case

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has expressed concerns as to why the prize money has been announced for Abid Malhi in Lahore Motorway gang-rape  despite that it is duty of the police to arrest the culprits.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) took notice of the prize money announced for police over motorway gang rape prime minister suspect Abid Malhi’s arrest.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the order on the matter. The CJ observed that would the police officers now perform their duty for getting prizes.

“This is a custom which Punjab government has started,” the CJ remarked.

He also remarked: “Children are being raped and culprits are roaming freely while police was unable to arrest Abid Malhi.

Is it not police’s duty to arrest suspects?

The CJ also said that the court would not spare anybody involved negligence.

Abid Malhi, the main culprit in Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang rape, was arrested from Faisalabad with the help of his father. However, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced Rs 5million as prize money for the arrest of the culprit.

The sources said that the police officials who conducted the raid to arrest him were now making efforts to get prize money.

