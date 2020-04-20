UrduPoint.com
LHC CJ To Administer Oath To Newly Confirmed Judge On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

LHC CJ to administer oath to newly confirmed judge on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The newly confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, Justice Shakil-ur-Rehman Khan, will take oath of his office on Tuesday.

According to LHC spokesman, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will administer the oath to newly confirmed judge in a ceremony to be held at Punjab Judicial academy.

At present, there are 41 judges working in the LHC against a sanctioned strength of 60 whereas 19 slots were vacant.

Your Thoughts and Comments

