LHC CJ To Administer Oath To Newly Confirmed Judge On Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The newly confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, Justice Shakil-ur-Rehman Khan, will take oath of his office on Tuesday.
According to LHC spokesman, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan will administer the oath to newly confirmed judge in a ceremony to be held at Punjab Judicial academy.
At present, there are 41 judges working in the LHC against a sanctioned strength of 60 whereas 19 slots were vacant.