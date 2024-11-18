Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court has appreciated the Punjab government's initiatives aimed at environmental improvement and mitigating smog

He stated that with consistency and determination, these measures could yield sustainable and positive results, particularly in Lahore. To achieve lasting relief from smog and improve environmental conditions, there is a need to relocate industries and factories from Lahore and its surrounding areas, he added.

The Punjab government has initiated data collection for this relocation process. Plans are also underway to shift industries from areas such as GT Road, Multan Road, and Ferozepur Road to alternative locations.

The Advocate General of Punjab presented records of immediate, medium, and long-term policies for environmental improvement. These include practical measures never before seen in Punjab, such as flood prevention development schemes. Efforts are also focused on ensuring availability of groundwater, resolving water-related issues, and improving irrigation for agriculture.

A significant budget has been allocated by the Punjab government to tackle smog and environmental pollution. Plans are in place to launch electric buses in Lahore by March 2025. Specialized stations are being set up for vehicle engine testing and issuance of health certificates, while steps are being taken to provide Euro fuel-compliant fuel. Under the Lahore Green Restoration Plan, detailed initiatives for increasing tree plantations have been presented. New plantation sites are being identified across Punjab, and existing locations will be utilized to enhance air quality. A tree ring is being planned around various districts, and afforestation projects along the Ravi River and Shahdara areas will be implemented.

Justice Shahid Karim remarked that these measures are not only a significant step towards resolving the current environmental crisis but also a comprehensive strategy for long-term ecological improvement. He appreciated the Punjab government's efforts, describing them as practical and more effective than ever before.