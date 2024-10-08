LHC Conducts Physical Audit Of Pending Cases
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
In an unprecedented move, the Lahore High Court (LHC), under the direction of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, has conducted a comprehensive physical audit of pending cases, both in the High Court and in district courts across Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In an unprecedented move, the Lahore High Court (LHC), under the direction of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, has conducted a comprehensive physical audit of pending cases, both in the High Court and in district courts across Punjab.
According to an interim report, over 103000 cases are currently pending in the LHC, with 65,975 of these at the court’s principal seat. These include 11,836 civil cases, 25,312 criminal cases, 26,175 writ petitions, and 2,652 commercial and tax cases. In addition, the LHC benches in Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi report pendency figures of 9,703, 22,675, and 5,343 cases, respectively.
The report also revealed a backlog of more than 1.4 million cases in district courts throughout Punjab, comprising approximately 1.19 million civil cases and 217,000 sessions cases.
In response to these figures, the Administration Committee, chaired by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, is scheduled to meet soon to finalize a comprehensive plan aimed at the swift disposal of these cases. The initiative will focus on reducing the backlog and ensuring timely justice for litigants.
It is pertinent to mention here that such an extensive audit has been carried out in the court's history for the first time.
Recent Stories
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized
AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP
Ban imposed on gatherings in district Khyber due to security concerns
ICT admin moves to clear revenue cases backlog in city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized27 minutes ago
-
VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems27 minutes ago
-
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & disaster preparedne ..23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affinities: Gilani28 minutes ago
-
BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting44 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program44 minutes ago
-
KU ISST celebrates World Space Science44 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes44 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP44 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on gatherings in district Khyber due to security concerns5 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to clear revenue cases backlog in city5 minutes ago
-
Notification of new CJP appointment law ministry's responsibility: Farooq H. Naek5 minutes ago