Open Menu

LHC Conducts Physical Audit Of Pending Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LHC conducts physical audit of pending cases

In an unprecedented move, the Lahore High Court (LHC), under the direction of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, has conducted a comprehensive physical audit of pending cases, both in the High Court and in district courts across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In an unprecedented move, the Lahore High Court (LHC), under the direction of Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, has conducted a comprehensive physical audit of pending cases, both in the High Court and in district courts across Punjab.

According to an interim report, over 103000 cases are currently pending in the LHC, with 65,975 of these at the court’s principal seat. These include 11,836 civil cases, 25,312 criminal cases, 26,175 writ petitions, and 2,652 commercial and tax cases. In addition, the LHC benches in Bahawalpur, Multan, and Rawalpindi report pendency figures of 9,703, 22,675, and 5,343 cases, respectively.

The report also revealed a backlog of more than 1.4 million cases in district courts throughout Punjab, comprising approximately 1.19 million civil cases and 217,000 sessions cases.

In response to these figures, the Administration Committee, chaired by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, is scheduled to meet soon to finalize a comprehensive plan aimed at the swift disposal of these cases. The initiative will focus on reducing the backlog and ensuring timely justice for litigants.

It is pertinent to mention here that such an extensive audit has been carried out in the court's history for the first time.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Criminals Million Court

Recent Stories

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

27 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

27 minutes ago
 VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers ..

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

27 minutes ago
 PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanit ..

PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep ro ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..

28 minutes ago
 BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

44 minutes ago
Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

44 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

44 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

44 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

44 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on gatherings in district Khyber due t ..

Ban imposed on gatherings in district Khyber due to security concerns

5 minutes ago
 ICT admin moves to clear revenue cases backlog in ..

ICT admin moves to clear revenue cases backlog in city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan