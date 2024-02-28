LHC Confirms Interim Bail Of 12 Accused In Rana Sanaullah House Attack Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday confirmed the interim bail of 12 accused involved in attacking the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday confirmed the interim bail of 12 accused involved in attacking the house of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, during May-9 riots.
The court confirmed the interim bail of the accused including Younas, Muhammad Ishaq, Luqman, Haider, Waqas Amin, Malik Sharafat, Faisal, Malik Umar Nawaz, Kashif and Nadeem, on completion of arguments by the parties.
The two-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the pre-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused.
During the proceedings, a prosecutor argued that the accused not only attacked Rana Sanaullah's house but also attacked police vehicles and personnel on May-9.
He requested the court to dismiss the interim bail granted to the accused as strong evidence was available against them.
However, the defence counsel submitted that the case was registered on May-9 but the accused were nominated on May 12. He submitted that the police did not have any evidence against his clients and pleaded with the court to confirm their interim bail. He also mentioned that the trial court had dismissed pre-arrest bail of his clients on February 20.
Recent Stories
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SME ..
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls i ..
CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit
Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in developing digital economy
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah ..
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative
PAC organizes painting competition
Multan Sultans arrive in Karachi for PSL 9 matches
Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction
Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full attention
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs11 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SMEs”11 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls in Pakistan held12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam surprises patients with Mayo Hospital visit12 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty urged to learn latest trends in developing digital economy12 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presents letter of ..12 minutes ago
-
HEC, DAAD sign MoU for Afghan refugees under EFFAL initiative18 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes painting competition12 minutes ago
-
Qureshi moves IHC against his conviction12 minutes ago
-
Newly elected MPA vows to serve people with full attention12 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala 202434 minutes ago
-
British delegation visiting Pakistan to bolster bilateral trade34 minutes ago