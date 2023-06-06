UrduPoint.com

LHC Confirms Interim Bail Of Imran Khan In Case Related To Zille Shah's Death

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in a case lodged over hiding facts and evidence in connection with the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of the PTI chairman and announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties. The PTI chairman Imran Khan also appeared during the proceedings of the case.

Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against PTI leaders over hiding facts and evidence in Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah's death case.

