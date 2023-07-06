LHC confirms interim bail of Imran, wife

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Layyah land case.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq announced the verdict, reserved earlier in the day, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, on the bail petition of the PTI chairman.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a case against Imran Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and others over alleged fraudulent practices in the purchase of 5,261-kanal of land in Layyah district, which is estimated to be worth billions of rupees.

Meanwhile, the court also confirmed the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the Okara road corruption case.

The court ordered Bushra Bibi to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for availing the relief.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Bushra Bibi over alleged corruption in a road project in Okara.