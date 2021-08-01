LHC constitute Rawalpindi benches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) on Sunday constituted one division and two single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week.

According to the schedule, the division bench will comprise of Mr Justice Chaudary Muahammd Masood Jhangir and Mr Justice Sadaqt Ali Khan.

The two single benches would also consist of the said Judges and will hear the murder cases and all kinds of appeals.