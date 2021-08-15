UrduPoint.com

LHC Constitute Rawalpindi Benches

15th August 2021

LHC constitute Rawalpindi benches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :To provide speedy justice, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has constituted one division bench (DB) and four single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week.

According to schedule, the DB will comprise of Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Muhammd Raza Qureshi while four single benches would be comprised of Justice Shujjat Ali Khan, Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz and two Judges of the division bench.

The benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.

More Stories From Pakistan

