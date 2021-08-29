LHC constitute Rawalpindi benches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :To provide speedy justice, the Lahore High Court (LHC) constituted one division bench (DB) and two single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week.

According to schedule, the DB will comprise of Mr Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Mr Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf while two single benches would be comprised on the Judges of the division bench.

The benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.