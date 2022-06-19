LHC constitute two divisional, five single benches for Rawalpindi seats

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has formed two divisional benches (DB) and five single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week to provide speedy justice.

According to the schedule, DB one will comprise Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, while DB 2 will include Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf and Justice Asim Hafeez.

Similarly, five benches would comprise Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Muhammad Tariq Nadeem, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi.

The benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.