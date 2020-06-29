UrduPoint.com
LHC Constitutes 7-member Bench To Hear Model Town JIT Case

LHC constitutes 7-member bench to hear Model Town JIT case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has constituted a seven-member bench for hearing petitions against new joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe 2014 Model Town incident.

The bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan ,included Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Ms Aalia Neelum, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, and Justice Farooq Haider.

The seven-member bench will hear the petitions on July 3.

The petitions were filed by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident.

The petitioners had submitted that a judicial inquiry and a JIT had already investigated the 2014 firing incident. They contended that new JIT was formed in violation of the law.

A three member bench had suspended a notification for formation of new JIT probing Model Town incident, by a two, one majority vote on March 22, 2019.

