LHC constitutes bench to hear plea against appointment of bureaucrats for election duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday constituted a 5-member bench to hear the petition challenging the appointment of officials from bureaucracy for duties in upcoming general elections.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will hear the petition on December 18.

The other members of the bench are Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad.

It is pertinent to mention here that a single bench had referred the petition to chief justice for formation of a larger bench after suspending notifications issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the appointment of district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers from bureaucracy in upcoming general elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) Additional Secretary General Umair Khan Niazi had filed the petition.