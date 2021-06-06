LHC constitutes Rawalpindi benches

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :To provide speedy justice, the Lahore High Court (LHC)constituted two division benches (DB) for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week.

According to schedule, DB no.1 will comprise on Mr.

Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abassi and Mr Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while DB no 2 will comprise on Mr Justice Jawad Hassan and Mr Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed.

The divisional benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.