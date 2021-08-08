LHC constitutes Rawalpindi benches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :To provide speedy justice, the Lahore High Court (LHC) constituted one division and two single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week.

According to the schedule issued here, the division bench will comprise of Mr Justice Sohail Nasir and Mr Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan.

The two single benches would also consist of the said Judges and will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.