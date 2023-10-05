LHC declares actions for fixing sugar prices as ultra vires

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared the actions, taken by the federal government and provincial government, on the command of federal government, for fixing sugar prices under Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 as ultra vires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared the actions, taken by the Federal government and provincial government, on the command of federal government, for fixing sugar prices under Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 as ultra vires.

The court also declared the act as ultra vires to the extent of Punjab and struck down it and the 2021 order passed under section 3 and 4 of the act.

The court held that the Punjab Assembly was empowered to legislate on food and price control of essential food commodities and Punjab province could do so through appropriate legislation or the provincial government might proceed under the existing law.

The division bench, headed by Justice Shahid Karim, announced the reserved decision on different petitions challenging the determination of prices of the sugar by the federal government.

The bench had reserved the verdict last Tuesday after hearing arguments of all parties and it was announced on Thursday.

The petitioners' counsel had submitted that federal government had no power to fix prices of sugar as these powers had been shifted to the provinces after the 18th amendment. They requested the court to set aside the federal government's actions wherein prices of sugar had been determined.

However, the lawyers representing the federation strongly opposed the contentions and submitted that it was the federal government, and not a provincial government, that had the power to fix sugar prices.