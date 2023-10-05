Open Menu

LHC Declares Actions For Fixing Sugar Prices As Ultra Vires

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 11:20 PM

LHC declares actions for fixing sugar prices as ultra vires

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared the actions, taken by the federal government and provincial government, on the command of federal government, for fixing sugar prices under Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 as ultra vires

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declared the actions, taken by the Federal government and provincial government, on the command of federal government, for fixing sugar prices under Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 as ultra vires.

The court also declared the act as ultra vires to the extent of Punjab and struck down it and the 2021 order passed under section 3 and 4 of the act.

The court held that the Punjab Assembly was empowered to legislate on food and price control of essential food commodities and Punjab province could do so through appropriate legislation or the provincial government might proceed under the existing law.

The division bench, headed by Justice Shahid Karim, announced the reserved decision on different petitions challenging the determination of prices of the sugar by the federal government.

The bench had reserved the verdict last Tuesday after hearing arguments of all parties and it was announced on Thursday.

The petitioners' counsel had submitted that federal government had no power to fix prices of sugar as these powers had been shifted to the provinces after the 18th amendment. They requested the court to set aside the federal government's actions wherein prices of sugar had been determined.

However, the lawyers representing the federation strongly opposed the contentions and submitted that it was the federal government, and not a provincial government, that had the power to fix sugar prices.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab Lawyers Price All Government Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under ren ..

Overpass in deadly Venice bus crash 'was under renovation'

15 minutes ago
 US offers no new cash to climate fund for developi ..

US offers no new cash to climate fund for developing world

14 minutes ago
 JIP supports govt action against power stealers: I ..

JIP supports govt action against power stealers: Inayatullah

16 minutes ago
 Environmental samples of two cities test positive ..

Environmental samples of two cities test positive for poliovirus

16 minutes ago
 One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's rec ..

One person dead in Taiwan from Typhoon Koinu's record winds

18 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on F ..

Cleft lip, palate patients' free medical camp on Friday

18 minutes ago
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

38 minutes ago
 Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

Embiid to play for USA at Paris Olympics: Sixers

38 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

33 minutes ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fai ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medalist fails doping test

31 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

IRSA releases 142,800 cusecs water

31 minutes ago
 Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deser ..

Welfare sectors playing key role for helping deserving people of society: Govern ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan