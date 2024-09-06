LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Asim Hafeez orders immediate removal of serving army general from the position of NADRA chairman on a plea against his appointment

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday declared appointment of Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afzal as chairman NADRA null and void, and ordered his immediate removal.

Justice Asim Hafeez of the LHC passed the order on a petition moved by citizen Ashba Kamran.

The petitioner argued that the caretaker government made amendments to the NADRA law to appoint a serving army officer, which is beyond its authority, as the caretaker government could not interfere in permanent policy matters.

The petitioner asked the court to declare the NADRA Amendment Rules and the appointment of a serving military officer as Chairman NADRA null and void.

The caretaker Federal government had appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afzal, then serving as IG Communication and IT at General Headquarters (GHQ), as Chairman of NADRA last year in October.