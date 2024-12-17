Open Menu

LHC Declares Imran Khan’s Plea In Shehbaz Sharif’s Defamation Case Inadmissible

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:28 PM

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissible

Imran Khan had challenged permission granted to witnesses for submitting written testimonies in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against him

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Lahore High Court Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal announced its decision on Tuesday regarding the petition filed by the founder of PTI, which had been reserved a day earlier.

The court ruled Imran Khan’s petition inadmissible, in which he challenged the permission granted to witnesses for submitting written testimonies in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against him.

In his plea, the PTI founder argued that the trial court’s decision to allow witnesses to submit written testimonies in the defamation case was contrary to the facts.

He submitted that the witnesses should appear in court and testify in person.

Imran Khan had asked the court to nullify the trial court’s decision.

IIn2017, Shehbaz Sharif, now the Prime Minister, had filed defamation lawsuit against Imran Khan. He had claimed that Khan levelled baseless allegations of bribery offer to him to withdraw Panama papers case against Sharif family. Shehbaz Sharif then had demanded Rs10 billion compensation.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lahore High Court Panama Family Billion Court

Recent Stories

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif ..

LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in ..

PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute ..

Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir

48 minutes ago
 Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support ..

Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today

49 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition

2 hours ago
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

3 hours ago
 We are committed to developing innovative solution ..

We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..

4 hours ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

4 hours ago
 China launches internet satellite group

China launches internet satellite group

5 hours ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan