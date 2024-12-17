LHC Declares Imran Khan’s Plea In Shehbaz Sharif’s Defamation Case Inadmissible
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 17, 2024 | 03:28 PM
Imran Khan had challenged permission granted to witnesses for submitting written testimonies in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against him
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Lahore High Court Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal announced its decision on Tuesday regarding the petition filed by the founder of PTI, which had been reserved a day earlier.
The court ruled Imran Khan’s petition inadmissible, in which he challenged the permission granted to witnesses for submitting written testimonies in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against him.
In his plea, the PTI founder argued that the trial court’s decision to allow witnesses to submit written testimonies in the defamation case was contrary to the facts.
He submitted that the witnesses should appear in court and testify in person.
Imran Khan had asked the court to nullify the trial court’s decision.
IIn2017, Shehbaz Sharif, now the Prime Minister, had filed defamation lawsuit against Imran Khan. He had claimed that Khan levelled baseless allegations of bribery offer to him to withdraw Panama papers case against Sharif family. Shehbaz Sharif then had demanded Rs10 billion compensation.
Recent Stories
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissible4 minutes ago
-
BJP/RSS secretly implementing Hindutva agenda to colonize IIOJK: APHC12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt13 minutes ago
-
KP governor vows to uplift Dera region22 minutes ago
-
Positive criticism by writers deserves encouragement: Governor Punjab22 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers: 8 arrested23 minutes ago
-
AC take stock of ongoing polio drive in UC-4, Dera33 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary for AJK-GB takes briefing from senior officers52 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh52 minutes ago
-
Rangers, CTD arrest three most wanted terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij52 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Power Plant generates over 9 bln kWh per annum52 minutes ago
-
Two bootleggers arrested with 200 liquor bottles52 minutes ago