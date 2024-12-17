LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissible

(@Abdulla99267510)

Imran Khan had challenged permission granted to witnesses for submitting written testimonies in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against him

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2024) Lahore High Court Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal announced its decision on Tuesday regarding the petition filed by the founder of PTI, which had been reserved a day earlier.

The court ruled Imran Khan’s petition inadmissible, in which he challenged the permission granted to witnesses for submitting written testimonies in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation suit against him.

In his plea, the PTI founder argued that the trial court’s decision to allow witnesses to submit written testimonies in the defamation case was contrary to the facts.

He submitted that the witnesses should appear in court and testify in person.

Imran Khan had asked the court to nullify the trial court’s decision.

IIn2017, Shehbaz Sharif, now the Prime Minister, had filed defamation lawsuit against Imran Khan. He had claimed that Khan levelled baseless allegations of bribery offer to him to withdraw Panama papers case against Sharif family. Shehbaz Sharif then had demanded Rs10 billion compensation.